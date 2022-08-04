Freemont Management S.A. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 and sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FISV opened at $108.17 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

