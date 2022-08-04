Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

