Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

