Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 174,800 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,800 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 551,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

