Fractal Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $417,085.36 and approximately $28,743.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
