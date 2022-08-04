Fractal Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $417,085.36 and approximately $28,743.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

