ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:FORG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 502,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

