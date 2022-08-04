Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,509,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

