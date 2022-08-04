FOAM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. FOAM has a market cap of $8.00 million and $59.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

