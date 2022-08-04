FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America raised FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.23.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

