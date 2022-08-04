FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 1,330,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

