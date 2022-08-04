Flow (FLOW) Price Up 33.7% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00011441 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $631.61 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

