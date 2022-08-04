Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 290,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

