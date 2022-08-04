Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading 1.7% Higher

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

Fleetwood Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

