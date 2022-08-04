Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.28 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.11.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,604 shares of company stock worth $3,777,624 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

