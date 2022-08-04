Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.05.

Five9 Trading Up 3.1 %

FIVN opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

