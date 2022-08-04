Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 283,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 and sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 94.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $226,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

