First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
