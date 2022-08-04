First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

