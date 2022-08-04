First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

