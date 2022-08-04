Financial Analysis: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) versus MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 34.77% 23.55% 15.12% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58%

Risk and Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 8 1 0 2.11 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $327.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $698.95 million 14.35 $257.89 million $6.38 41.75 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

MarketAxess beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

