Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.580-$3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.62.

NYSE:FIS traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

