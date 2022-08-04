Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $77.57 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $77.57 million and $21.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.