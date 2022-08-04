Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $32.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 16,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,224. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

