Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.18)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.16 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.68–$0.63 EPS.

Fastly Stock Up 7.3 %

FSLY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,555,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,274. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $395,428.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

