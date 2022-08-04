Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,612. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

