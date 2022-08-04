Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Exelon Price Performance

NYSE EXC opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon ( NYSE:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

