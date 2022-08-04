Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.09.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 50,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

