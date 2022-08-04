Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Reduced by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 3.9% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after buying an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after buying an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

