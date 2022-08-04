EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 14,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

