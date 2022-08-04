Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on EUXTF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronext from €96.00 ($98.97) to €91.00 ($93.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($101.75) to €102.90 ($106.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Euronext has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

