EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $625.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00248302 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,611,927,841 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.