Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $84.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

