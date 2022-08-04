Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Trimmed by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises approximately 11.7% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Equitable worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

