EOS Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $239.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,213,509 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

