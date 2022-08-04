Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $111,472.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $169,867.56 and $111,472.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00218097 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.72 or 0.00520370 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

