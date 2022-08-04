Eneti Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Eneti Trading Up 6.2 %

Eneti stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 461,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.12. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.60.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eneti by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.