Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerplus Trading Down 5.4 %

ERF stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.69. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.0299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.