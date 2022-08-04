Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 28,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,240. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

