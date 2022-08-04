Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.21.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.