Elena Gomez Sells 2,009 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 7,005,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

