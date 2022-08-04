Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $154.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.70.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.4 %

EA stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

