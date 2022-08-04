Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 534.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,561 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $31,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.49. 14,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

