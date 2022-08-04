Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $288,285.47 and $1.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,623.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

