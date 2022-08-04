Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. 15,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 275,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

