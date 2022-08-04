Ebix (EBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. Ebix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of EBIX opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $759.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

