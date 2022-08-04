Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMN opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

