Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE EMN opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.