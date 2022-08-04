EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.84-$6.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.77 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

EGP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

