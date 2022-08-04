Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 3.6 %

EGLE stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

