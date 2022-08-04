E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Peter Hantman Sells 21,578 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Peter Hantman sold 3,422 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,954.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $209,000.00.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

