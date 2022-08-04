DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 18.7 %

DXC stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 204,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.